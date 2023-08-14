KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KPIC 126,200 DN 6,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,790 DN 110
SKC 97,700 DN 6,000
GS Retail 24,200 DN 150
Ottogi 390,000 UP 10,500
Hanssem 58,800 DN 500
F&F 112,600 UP 6,600
HDKSOE 116,500 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,850 DN 1,550
MS IND 19,570 DN 1,280
OCI Holdings 102,800 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 102,500 UP 2,200
KorZinc 488,000 DN 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,740 DN 420
HyundaiMipoDock 92,100 DN 2,100
IS DONGSEO 31,350 DN 750
LG Innotek 259,500 DN 7,500
S-Oil 76,900 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,800 DN 3,900
HMM 17,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 59,200 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 124,400 UP 1,700
Mobis 233,000 0
SamsungEng 37,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 DN 400
PanOcean 4,570 DN 235
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 0
CheilWorldwide 19,030 DN 160
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,200 UP 400
KT 32,400 UP 100
LG Uplus 10,200 UP 60
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18230 UP870
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,300 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,610 DN 320
Doosanfc 25,650 DN 650
LG Display 13,720 DN 300
KT&G 86,500 UP 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 55,200 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI 60,900 DN 900
Netmarble 46,550 DN 3,050
