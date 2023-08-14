KRAFTON 161,500 DN 1,600

ORION 125,600 UP 6,800

ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,000 DN 750

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,100 DN 340

BGF Retail 169,200 UP 1,800

SKCHEM 66,000 DN 200

HDC-OP 10,190 DN 120

HYOSUNG TNC 325,000 DN 15,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 439,000 DN 15,000

HANILCMT 12,580 UP 230

SKBS 80,900 DN 1,600

WooriFinancialGroup 11,440 UP 20

KakaoBank 27,100 DN 500

HYBE 252,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 96,900 DN 2,600

DL E&C 30,900 DN 500

kakaopay 47,250 DN 1,400

K Car 12,380 UP 70

SKSQUARE 45,500 DN 500

SamyangFood 176,900 UP 40,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 90,600 UP 5,400

CJ CheilJedang 314,000 UP 6,000

ZINUS 27,650 DN 1,650

NCsoft 262,500 DN 1,000

Kakao 50,700 DN 900

KIWOOM 97,300 DN 400

Hanwha Ocean 43,300 DN 3,100

SK 148,500 DN 2,600

Hanon Systems 9,590 DN 20

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,480 DN 220

Kangwonland 16,560 UP 150

NAVER 221,000 DN 1,000

TaekwangInd 615,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 UP 90

KAL 24,800 DN 200

LG Corp. 81,200 DN 1,100

POSCO FUTURE M 434,000 DN 6,500

Boryung 9,140 UP 20

LOTTE Fine Chem 62,000 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 DN 100

(MORE)