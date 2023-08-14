KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KRAFTON 161,500 DN 1,600
ORION 125,600 UP 6,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,000 DN 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,100 DN 340
BGF Retail 169,200 UP 1,800
SKCHEM 66,000 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,190 DN 120
HYOSUNG TNC 325,000 DN 15,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 439,000 DN 15,000
HANILCMT 12,580 UP 230
SKBS 80,900 DN 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,440 UP 20
KakaoBank 27,100 DN 500
HYBE 252,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 96,900 DN 2,600
DL E&C 30,900 DN 500
kakaopay 47,250 DN 1,400
K Car 12,380 UP 70
SKSQUARE 45,500 DN 500
SamyangFood 176,900 UP 40,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 90,600 UP 5,400
CJ CheilJedang 314,000 UP 6,000
ZINUS 27,650 DN 1,650
NCsoft 262,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 50,700 DN 900
KIWOOM 97,300 DN 400
Hanwha Ocean 43,300 DN 3,100
SK 148,500 DN 2,600
Hanon Systems 9,590 DN 20
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,480 DN 220
Kangwonland 16,560 UP 150
NAVER 221,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 615,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 UP 90
KAL 24,800 DN 200
LG Corp. 81,200 DN 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 434,000 DN 6,500
Boryung 9,140 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 DN 100
