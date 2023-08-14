KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DWEC 4,685 UP 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,950 DN 1,350
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDS 137,300 UP 2,100
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 350
LG H&H 495,000 0
LGCHEM 597,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 69,100 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,600 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 101,500 DN 2,300
Celltrion 154,000 DN 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 UP 4,200
KIH 51,800 DN 400
GS 38,950 UP 200
LIG Nex1 76,500 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 40,100 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 DN 2,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,300 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 0
AMOREPACIFIC 131,600 UP 1,200
FOOSUNG 12,130 DN 210
SK Innovation 184,200 DN 6,300
POONGSAN 35,150 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 0
Hansae 21,800 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 64,900 UP 4,300
CSWIND 66,800 DN 2,200
GKL 16,870 UP 810
ShinpoongPharm 19,090 DN 10
Handsome 20,350 UP 670
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp562 00 DN1300
Asiana Airlines 11,780 DN 110
COWAY 42,450 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,400 UP 2,200
IBK 10,440 UP 30
DONGSUH 18,430 UP 10
Daewoong 14,350 DN 170
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement