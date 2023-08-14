DWEC 4,685 UP 25

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,950 DN 1,350

KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 10

SAMSUNG SDS 137,300 UP 2,100

KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 350

LG H&H 495,000 0

LGCHEM 597,000 DN 25,000

KEPCO E&C 69,100 DN 1,900

ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,000 UP 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,600 DN 650

LGELECTRONICS 101,500 DN 2,300

Celltrion 154,000 DN 2,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 109,600 DN 1,100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 UP 4,200

KIH 51,800 DN 400

GS 38,950 UP 200

LIG Nex1 76,500 DN 1,600

Fila Holdings 40,100 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 DN 2,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,300 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,400 0

AMOREPACIFIC 131,600 UP 1,200

FOOSUNG 12,130 DN 210

SK Innovation 184,200 DN 6,300

POONGSAN 35,150 DN 300

KBFinancialGroup 51,600 0

Hansae 21,800 UP 1,500

Youngone Corp 64,900 UP 4,300

CSWIND 66,800 DN 2,200

GKL 16,870 UP 810

ShinpoongPharm 19,090 DN 10

Handsome 20,350 UP 670

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp562 00 DN1300

Asiana Airlines 11,780 DN 110

COWAY 42,450 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 76,400 UP 2,200

IBK 10,440 UP 30

DONGSUH 18,430 UP 10

Daewoong 14,350 DN 170

