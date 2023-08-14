The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo gets bomb threat via email

SEOUL -- The South Korean Embassy in Tokyo said Monday it has received an email threatening to blow up the embassy building ahead of this week's anniversary celebrating Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

The embassy said the Japanese police have decided to step up security around the area after it notified the authorities of the bomb threat letter sent in the name of "Soma Wataru" last week.



-----------------

Police catch over 10,000 drug offenders, including 561 teens, during five-month crackdown

SEOUL -- Police caught over 10,000 drug offenders during an intensive crackdown on drug-related crimes this year, with figures showing a sharp increase in the number of teenage suspects, the police agency said Monday.

Of the 10,316 people caught during the five-month crackdown from March to July, 1,543 people were formally arrested, nearly double the number from last year, according to the National Police Agency.



-----------------

LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee recommended as S. Korean candidate for IOC Athletes' Commission

SEOUL -- South Korean golfer Park In-bee, an LPGA Hall of Famer with 21 career titles on the top women's golf tour, has been recommended as the country's candidate for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission election.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Monday that its Advisory Council picked Park over four other Olympians for the country's candidacy and that its own Athletes' Commission will make the final call during its meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.



-----------------

Dodgers' Asian scouting director sold on S. Korean prospect's competitiveness

SEOUL -- When Jon Deeble, the director of Pacific Rim scouting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, first saw South Korean high school pitcher Jang Hyun-seok in action, it wasn't just the teenager's size or velocity that stood out.

As noticeable as those attributes were, Deeble, a longtime minor league manager and talent evaluator, was able to see things past the numbers on his radar gun.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea seeks active use of state-owned properties to help spur economy

SEOUL -- South Korea will seek ways to make better use of state-owned properties to help revitalize the economy and spur regional development, the finance ministry said Monday.

The country has about 1,300 trillion won (US$977.23 billion) in national assets, up from about 1,000 trillion won in 2016, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Lioness shot to death after escaping from tourist animal farm in Goryeong

GORYEONG, South Korea -- A lioness was shot dead Monday after escaping from a private tourist animal farm in the southern county of Goryeong, officials said.

Police received a report at 7:23 a.m. that the animal had broken out of its cage at the farm in Goryeong, 233 kilometers southeast of Seoul. About an hour later, police and hunters located the animal in a forest next to the farm and shot it to death, officials said.



-----------------

