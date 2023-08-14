SC Bank Korea's H1 net slips on increased reserves
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Monday its first-half net profit edged down from a year earlier on increased loan-loss reserves and costs.
Its net profit stood at 209 billion won (US$157 million) in the January-June period, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, the local unit of British banking giant Standard Chartered Bank said.
Its operating income rose 6.4 percent on-year to 278 billion won in the first half, but its net profit sank on increased costs and reserves.
Its interest income surged 15 percent on-year to 584 billion won, and its non-interest income soared 32.1 percent to 173 billion won over the cited period.
The bank's return on equity, a key measure of profitability, stood at 7.93 percent in the first half, down 0.56 percentage point from a year earlier.
The lender's ratio of nonperforming loans rose 0.14 percentage point to 0.31 percent at the end of June.
Standard Chartered Bank Korea said its capital adequacy ratio, a key barometer of financial health, had reached 20.39 percent as of end-June. The ratio measures the share of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets.
The Bank for International Settlements, an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
In 2005, the British financial group took over the financially troubled First Bank of Korea.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to land on S. Korea's southeast coast this week
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) State audit agency to launch inspection of jamboree mismanagement