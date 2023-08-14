Yoon's office hits back at ex-President Moon for criticizing jamboree mismanagement

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol hit back at former President Moon Jae-in on Monday for accusing the government of mismanaging the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, citing a newspaper editorial that called Moon "shameless" for his remarks.

Moon wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that the country "lost many things" due to the jamboree, including national dignity and pride, leaving people only to feel embarrassed.

The comments appeared to lay blame on the current government after a lack of preparation left many jamboree participants struggling to cope with a scorching heat wave earlier this month.

"A leading newspaper of our country said in today's editorial that it is like a thief turning on the master with a club and a thick face with no shame," a presidential official told reporters when asked about Moon's remarks. "We take note of that assessment."

The official was apparently referring to an editorial in the conservative Munhwa Ilbo that compared Moon's actions to someone who blames the innocent for his own wrongdoing, saying a "normal person" would have thanked those who did their best to successfully close the jamboree.

The bid to host the jamboree in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, was won during Moon's time in office.



Scouts do the wave to express their excitement at the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

