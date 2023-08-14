Creative & Innovative System to raise 30 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Creative & Innovative System Corp.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won (US$22.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.96 million common shares at a price of 10,120 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)