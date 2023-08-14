Yoon designates 2 special disaster zones following Typhoon Khanun
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday designated two areas hit hard by last week's Typhoon Khanun as special disaster zones, his office said.
They are the town of Gunwi in Daegu, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, and a part of Goseong in Gangwon Province, 154 kilometers east of the capital city, according to the presidential office.
The typhoon, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours last week, caused flooding, facility destruction, landslides and school closures.
The designation makes the areas eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
In July, the government designated 13 areas hit hard by deadly downpours as special disaster zones.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
Yoon orders operation of emergency response team for jamboree contingency plan
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo gets bomb threat via email
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
(LEAD) Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency