Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to strong alliance with S. Korea

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance Monday, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to building a stronger relationship with its Northeast Asian ally, in a message commemorating South Korea's Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

"Today, I want to reaffirm the strength of our alliance in its 70th year and celebrate our strategic partnership, acknowledging the shared values that form the foundation of our strong bond," the top U.S. diplomat said.

"The United States remains committed to achieving a truly global partnership between our countries, including by expanding people-to-people ties, investing in economic growth, and upholding international peace and stability," Blinken added.

South Korea on Tuesday celebrates the national holiday, which marks its liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) attaches a badge marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance onto U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tie before their talks in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2023, in this file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

His message comes as the countries mark the 70th anniversary of their bilateral alliance, formed by their Mutual Defense Treaty signed on Oct. 1, 1953.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a high-profile state visit to Washington earlier this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance. U.S. President Joe Biden is also set to host a trilateral summit with the South Korean leader and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David on Friday.

"We have accomplished much together, and I look forward to many more years of U.S.-ROK friendship," Blinken said of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my warm congratulations to the Republic of Korea as you celebrate your National Day," he added.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)