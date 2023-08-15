Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 15, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/25 Cloudy 20
Suwon 33/24 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 33/24 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 32/24 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/22 Rain 70
Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/23 Cloudy 20
Busan 32/24 Sunny 10
