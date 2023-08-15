Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

August 15, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 33/24 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 33/24 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 32/24 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/22 Rain 70

Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/23 Cloudy 20

Busan 32/24 Sunny 10

