SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- 3 government interest groups get 23.1 bln won in subsidy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lack of communication between gov't, North Jeolla lead to turmoil in jamboree (Kookmin Daily)

-- Teachers to be allowed to refuse parents' angry calls (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential pardon to mark Aug. 15 Liberation Day (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lack of preparation for jamboree despite previous warnings (Segye Times)

-- Students violating teachers' rights to have disadvantage in college admission (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Stronger consultative group expected following S. Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Presidential pardon frees less than six months after guilty verdict (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential pardon focuses on revitalization of economy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nuclear energy sector revives with tripled workload in 2 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- New airport in TK region in 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Over 2,100 pardons granted for August 15 (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery' (Korea Herald)

-- Camp David summit could be turning point for trilateral ties (Korea Times)

(END)