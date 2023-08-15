Rival party leaders commemorate Liberation Day

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of the ruling and the main opposition parties on Tuesday commemorated the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, vowing to inherit the spirit of those who sacrificed themselves to regain independence.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, and his Democratic Party counterpart, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, conveyed their messages on their respective Facebook accounts to mark the 78th anniversary of Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

"We will embrace noble patriotism in a broader manner by remembering Liberation Day, which was achieved through the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors," Kim said in his message.

Kim further emphasized the need to protect freedom and democracy by concentrating on stabilizing people's livelihoods, rather than expending energy on futile disputes.

Lee also stressed the importance of maintaining the sovereignty that ancestors fought to regain.

"Commemorating liberation is also a reminder of the significance of human dignity," Lee said, vowing to work toward creating a world where every individual is respected and their rights are guaranteed.



Leaders of the main rival parties attend a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr



