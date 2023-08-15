Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon's father dies at age 92

All News 13:11 August 15, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Ki-jung, father of President Yoon Suk Yeol, died Tuesday at the age of 92, the presidential office said.

Yoon, an honorary professor at Yonsei University, had been admitted to the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul.

Yoon's father dies at age 92 - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon #father
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!