(LEAD) Yoon's father dies at age 92

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Ki-jung, the father of President Yoon Suk Yeol, died Tuesday at the age of 92, the presidential office said.

The late Yoon, an honorary professor at Yonsei University, had been admitted to the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul.

Yoon reportedly rushed to the hospital after attending a Liberation Day ceremony earlier in the day, and was able to be by his father's side during his final moments.

"In order to leave no vacuum in state affairs, President Yoon decided to hold a family funeral," the office said, adding that no condolence visits or flowers will be accepted.

The late Yoon, an economics graduate of Yonsei University, dedicated his career to teaching applied statistics from 1973 to 1997.



Yoon Ki-jung, father of President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

