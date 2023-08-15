'Concrete Utopia' surpasses 2 mln admissions in 1st week
August 15, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korean disaster thriller film "Concrete Utopia" drew over 2 million admissions in its first week of release, according to the movie's distributor Tuesday.
The film attracted over 1 million moviegoers in just four days since it arrived in local theaters last Wednesday, Lotte Entertainment said.
Starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, the disaster thriller follows the residents of the only apartment building that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul as they fight for their lives.
