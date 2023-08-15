'Concrete Utopia' surpasses 2 mln admissions in 1st week

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korean disaster thriller film "Concrete Utopia" drew over 2 million admissions in its first week of release, according to the movie's distributor Tuesday.

The film attracted over 1 million moviegoers in just four days since it arrived in local theaters last Wednesday, Lotte Entertainment said.

Starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, the disaster thriller follows the residents of the only apartment building that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul as they fight for their lives.



This undated file photo, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows actors and actresses of the Korean disaster thriller film "Concrete Utopia" celebrating the movie's 2 million admissions record. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

