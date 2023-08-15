S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed regret Tuesday after Japanese politicians sent offerings or paid visits to a war shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past on the anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine under his title as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and some other politicians paid visits there, according to Japanese media.
The shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals, and neighboring countries South Korea and China view shrine visits by Japanese leaders as an attempt to beautify the country's militaristic past.
"The government expresses deep disappointment and regret that responsible leaders of the Japanese government and parliament sent offerings or paid visits to the Yasukuni Shrine that beautifies Japan's past war of aggression," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Our government urges responsible figures in Japan to look squarely at history and show genuine reflection and repentance on the past through action," it said.
(END)
