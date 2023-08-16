U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea remains firm, supports inter-Korean dialogue: Pentagon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to the defense of South Korea and will work with its allies to address threats posed by North Korea, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson also reiterated that the U.S. holds no "hostile" intention toward Pyongyang.

"We have been very clear about the threat posed by North Korea, and we have been very clear in our defense to South Korea and Japan and our commitment to the region in order to ensure stability," defense department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Sigh told a daily press briefing.



Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug. 15, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

The remark comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for efforts to prepare for a possible war.

"We are going to continue to work with South Korea and Japan to address the threats posed by DPRK," Singh said when asked about Kim's remark, reportedly made at a recent meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The Pentagon spokesperson reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engaging with North Korea, while also expressing support for inter-Korean dialogue.

"We don't harbor any hostile or ill will towards the DPRK," she told the press briefing.

"But we do support inter-Korean dialogue and support engagement as we continue to work through with our partners," she added.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)