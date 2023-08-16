Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's speech divided public on Liberation Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to communist totalitarianism forces (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon delivers speech dividing nation with mention of anti-communism, anti-state forces (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to forces of communist totalitarianism (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says S. Korea must fight against communist forces disguised as democracy activists (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says communist totalitarianism forces 'still rampant' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon touts partnership with Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests and values (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in defense against rising threats (Korea Times)
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine
-
S. Korean high school pitcher Jang Hyun-seok formally introduced as new Dodger