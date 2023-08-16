Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:14 August 16, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's speech divided public on Liberation Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to communist totalitarianism forces (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon delivers speech dividing nation with mention of anti-communism, anti-state forces (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to forces of communist totalitarianism (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says S. Korea must fight against communist forces disguised as democracy activists (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says communist totalitarianism forces 'still rampant' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon touts partnership with Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests and values (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in defense against rising threats (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!