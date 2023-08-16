BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of the K-pop supergroup BTS has stayed atop the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the fourth consecutive week with his debut solo single, "Seven."
According to the latest charts unveiled Tuesday (U.S. local time), "Seven" continued to lead both charts for the fourth consecutive week, making Jungkook the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.
The two charts are determined by a combination of streaming and sales data from more than 200 countries worldwide, while the second chart excludes U.S. data in its calculation.
"Seven" also rose to 28th place on the Billboard Hot 100 main songs chart in its fourth week on the chart, climbing two spots from the previous week.
Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 later that month.
Also on this week's chart, "Cupid," the hit single from K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty ranked No. 25, extended its stay to 21 consecutive weeks.
Girl group NewJeans' "Super Shy" secured the 66th spot in its fifth consecutive week.
On the latest Billboard 200 main albums chart, "Get Up," the second EP from NewJeans, including "Super Shy," ranked 12th, maintaining its high position on the chart for the third week straight.
Girl group ITZY's new EP and boy group Tomorrow X Together's second Japanese-language studio album debuted at 23rd and 54th, respectively.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA