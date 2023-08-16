(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week

(ATTN: UPDATES with Billboard article, BTS member Jimin's performance on charts in paras 3-4)

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of the K-pop supergroup BTS has stayed atop the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the fourth consecutive week with his debut solo single, "Seven."

According to the latest charts unveiled Tuesday (U.S. local time), "Seven" continued to lead both charts for the fourth consecutive week, making Jungkook the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

"Marking another unprecedented feat, 'Seven' is the first song since Global Excl. U.S. began in September 2020 to open with four consecutive weeks of 100 million-plus streams outside the U.S.," Billboard said in an online article published Monday.

"Like Crazy," a solo track from Jungkook's bandmate Jimin, ranked 41st and 64th on the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively, in its 20th week on the charts.

The two charts are determined by a combination of streaming and sales data from more than 200 countries worldwide, while the second chart excludes U.S. data in its calculation.

"Seven" also rose to 28th place on the Billboard Hot 100 main songs chart in its fourth week on the chart, climbing two spots from the previous week.

Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 later that month.

Also on this week's chart, "Cupid," the hit single from K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty ranked No. 25, extended its stay to 21 consecutive weeks.

Girl group NewJeans' "Super Shy" secured the 66th spot in its fifth consecutive week.

On the latest Billboard 200 main albums chart, "Get Up," the second EP from NewJeans, including "Super Shy," ranked 12th, maintaining its high position on the chart for the third week straight.

Girl group ITZY's new EP and boy group Tomorrow X Together's second Japanese-language studio album debuted at 23rd and 54th, respectively.

