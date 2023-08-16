Jeju Air to receive 2 B737-8s this year for fuel efficiency
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's leading budget carrier, said Wednesday it will receive two B737-8 passenger jets later this year to beef up its fleet and achieve fuel efficiency.
Two out of the 40 B737-8s Jeju Air signed in 2018 to purchase from Boeing will arrive within the year, with the remaining 38 B737-8s set to be gradually added to its fleet, the company said in a statement.
Under the contract, 10 additional B737-8s are optional depending on market conditions.
Jeju Air said it expects the new fuel-efficient aircraft to help it reduce operating costs as the B737-8 is 15 percent more fuel-efficient than the B737-800NG plane.
The low-cost carrier currently operates six domestic routes and 50 international routes using 38 B737-800NG passenger jets. It plans to replace all the B737-800NGs with the B737-8 aircraft in the long term.
From January to June, it swung to a net profit of 68.1 billion won (US$50 million) from a net loss of 120.6 billion won a year earlier helped by unleashed travel demand after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, it aims to turn things around after posting net losses for four consecutive years through 2022.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
