BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' music video tops 700 mln YouTube views

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone at 1:06 a.m. on Wednesday, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.

The feat comes two years and 10 months after the video was uploaded in October 2020.

"Lovesick Girls" is a song with a country-style guitar sound, a lyrical melody and powerful vocals by BLACKPINK.

The song was co-written and co-composed by members Jisoo and Jennie. It reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.

Including "Lovesick Girls," the K-pop quartet now has 13 YouTube videos with more than 700 million views and 43 videos with more than 100 million views.



This photo provided by YG Entertainment on Aug. 16, 2023, celebrates the music video for BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" surpassing 700 million views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

