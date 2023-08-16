Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 16, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/24 Sunny 20

Suwon 32/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/22 Rain 60

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 10

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 0

Daegu 32/24 Sunny 60

Busan 31/24 Sunny 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!