Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 16, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/24 Sunny 20
Suwon 32/23 Sunny 60
Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/22 Rain 60
Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 20
Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 10
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 0
Daegu 32/24 Sunny 60
Busan 31/24 Sunny 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA