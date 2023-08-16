Container freight rates for major destinations down in July
SEJONG, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Outbound container shipping costs for major destinations, including the United States and the European Union, fell in July from a month earlier, data showed Wednesday.
The average rate for a 40-foot container from South Korea to the U.S. west coast came to 4.37 million won (US$3,265) in July, down 5 percent from the previous month, the data from the Korea Customs Service showed.
Rates for the U.S. east coast fell 1.9 percent to 4.65 million won on-month in July, with those for the EU routes moving down 4.3 percent to 2.65 million won.
The shipping costs for containers bound for China decreased 14.4 percent over the period, and those to Japan edged down 3.6 percent.
Meanwhile, the costs for South Korean importers to transport a 40-foot container from the west coast of the U.S. rose 4.1 percent, while those from the east coast fell 4.4 percent.
The rates for containers from the EU increased 4.5 percent on-month in July, the data showed.
