S. Korea's ICT exports fall for 13 months in a row in July

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell for 13 straight months in July on sluggish demand for high-tech goods and declining chip prices, government data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$14.6 billion last month, down 24.3 percent from $19.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Monthly ICT exports have been on the decline since July last year, but the on-year drop has been slowing down after hitting a 35.9 percent decrease in April.

The country's ICT imports in July fell 13.7 percent on-year to $11.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.2 billion in the sector.

The ministry said ICT exports fell across nearly all product categories last month amid a global slowdown.

Exports of semiconductors, which accounted for nearly half of all ICT shipments, sank 33.7 percent on-year to $7.5 billion.

The decrease was led by sluggish DRAM prices in the global market, which fell sharply to $1.34 in July from $2.88 a year ago, added the ministry.

Overseas sales of displays dropped 5.4 percent on-year to $1.9 billion in July, and those of mobile phones and computers went down 19.6 percent and 28 percent to $720 million and $870 million, respectively.

By nation, combined shipments to China and Hong Kong tumbled 27.7 percent on-year to $6 billion.

Exports to Vietnam, the United States and the European Union decreased 18.6 percent, 28.3 percent and 24.9 percent, respectively.



