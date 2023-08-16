Seoul's new promotion logo, 'Seoul, My Soul,' unveiled

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The city of Seoul on Wednesday unveiled its new promotion logo, "Seoul, My Soul," to be used in its campaign to advertise the city's allure to the world.

The new slogan, adorned with colorful pictograms, will replace the city's former logo, "I SEOUL YOU," which had been in use for the past eight years, city officials said.

The new logo comes with colorful pictograms, including a pink heart symbol and a blue smile icon, to elevate its visibility to people from around the world.

In particular, the pink heart representing the O in Seoul signifies the city's love toward Seoulites and people around the world, while the yellow exclamation mark representing the Y in My means the new experiences and inspiration that the city provides. The blue smile represents the pleasure and happiness that come from the city.

The logo also comes with a subtitle in Korean, which translates to "Hearts combined form Seoul," which, city officials said, means citizens are at the center of Seoul and the assemblage of diverse people will make the city better.

The new slogan has English and Korean versions, both using the same font and style to convey a sense of unity.

"With the new brand that carries Seoul's identity, the city will do its utmost to become a place where citizens are happier and a place that people around the world pay attention to," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.



This image of Seoul's new logo, "Seoul, My Seoul," is provided by the city government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

