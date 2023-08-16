(LEAD) Geelong-Korea out of Australian Baseball League

(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 8-12)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A team made up of South Korean players seeking offseason action will be out of the Australian Baseball League (ABL) after three seasons Down Under.

Baseball Australia, the governing body of baseball in Australia, announced this week that Geelong-Korea will not participate in the upcoming 2023-2024 ABL season.



This image captured from the Australian Baseball League's website on Aug. 16, 2023, shows players for Geelong-Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Baseball Australia CEO Glenn Williams said the decision was reached after thoughtful consideration.

"While this is a tough decision and we are certainly sad to see Geelong-Korea leave the Australian Baseball League, the decision has been made following in-depth consultation with all parties, and in the best interest of the Australian Baseball League, fellow teams, corporate partners, and fans of the game," Williams said in a statement released by Baseball Australia.

Geelong-Korea was founded ahead of the 2018-2019 season as one of the two expansion teams in the ABL. Geelong-Korea set out to give opportunities to castoffs or young prospects in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to play competitive baseball during the South Korean offseason. The ABL season runs from November to February, while the KBO season goes from March or April to October or November.

Geelong-Korea competed in the 2018-2019 and then 2019-2020 seasons. The team sat out the 2020-2021 season due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions stemming from the virus forced the ABL to cancel the 2021-2022 season.



In this file photo from May 21, 2018, Cam Vale (L), CEO of the Australian Baseball League (ABL), and Kim Hyun-soo, head of Winter Ball Korea, pose with a contract for the founding of an all-South Korean club in the ABL starting in the 2018-2019 season in a ceremony in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Geelong-Korea returned for its third go-around last year, finishing with a 13-27 record.

Geelong-Korea's departure comes four months after its fellow expansion team, Aukland Tuatara, went into liquidation and pulled out of the ABL. That left the ABL with seven teams.

According to an official with Geelong-Korea, the ABL wanted to have an even number of clubs for scheduling reasons, and proposed to Geelong-Korea a merger with an existing team.

The Korean side turned down the offer and decided to withdraw, according to the official.

"It's a really disappointing decision because we've been preparing for the 2023-2024 season," the official said. "We will keep trying to create opportunities for young players to grow."

Among the notable players who have played for Geelong-Korea are Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Bae Ji-hwan and LG Twins All-Star outfielder Hong Chang-ki.

Williams said the ABL will continue to work with the KBO to help build baseball in both countries.

"The KBO and its teams have been major supporters of GK and the ABL, sending some highly talented players who have thrilled ABL fans," Williams said. "We will continue to work the KBO in showcasing their talented players in the ABL."

