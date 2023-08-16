Seoul shares down late Wed. morning on rate hikes, China woes
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, as concerns about the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening and China's economy hurt investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 28.98 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,514.89 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, and had been in negative terrain.
Institutions and foreigners were in selling mode, offsetting buying by retail investors.
Investors were worried about the Fed's continued push for aggressive monetary tightening after U.S. retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate of 0.7 percent in July.
Disappointing economic data from China, coupled with the risks of its real estate sector, also stoked fears about its growth momentum.
Most big-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.74 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution tumbled 0.91 percent. But SK hynix rose 1.39 percent.
POSCO Holdings skidded 2.6 percent, and LG Chem fell 0.5 percent. Samsung SDI went down 0.49 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.85 percent, and Kia inched down 0.13 percent.
Major bio firm Samsung Biologics sank 1.64 percent, and Celltrion dropped 5.52 percent.
But internet giant Naver surged 2.04 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,336.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.95 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine