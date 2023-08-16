S. Korea, Japan to hold video talks over Fukushima

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan were set to hold video talks Wednesday to address Seoul's concerns regarding Tokyo's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an official said.

Yun Hyun-soo, head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, said the aim of the talks is to conclude discussions on Seoul's requests regarding the release plan.

"Today's meeting is intended to finalize the details that have been under discussion," Yun said during the daily briefing on the Fukushima issue.

The two countries previously held two rounds of talks to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania in July, Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.



Yun Hyun-soo (R), head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, speaks during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)