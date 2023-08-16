Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea

DANDONG, China, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A pair of buses were detected crossing from the North Korean border city of Sinuiju into China on Wednesday, in a rare move that was apparently made to transport its athletes to an upcoming taekwondo match.

The buses were spotted departing at around 11:20 a.m. (local time) and crossing the railway bridge over the Amnok River toward the Chinese border city of Dandong.

Sources said the North's rare border crossing into China could be related to the dispatch of its athletes to an upcoming taekwondo world championships to be held in Kazakhstan this week, though they could not confirm who was on the bus.



Two buses cross a railway bridge from North Korea's northern city of Sinuiju into the Chinese border city of Dandong on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

