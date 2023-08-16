S. Korea to face Saudi Arabia in Sept., Tunisia in Oct. in football friendlies

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's national football team finalized their September friendly fixtures on Wednesday, while also announcing the first of their two opponents for October.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea will take on Saudi Arabia in Newcastle, England, on Sept. 12. It will be the second match that South Korea will play overseas next month, after they take on Wales in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 7.



In this file photo from Dec. 31, 2018, Hwang Hee-chan of South Korea (C) attempts a shot against Saudi Arabia during the teams' friendly football match at Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (Yonhap)

The Wales match, which was announced in May, kicks off at Cardiff City Stadium at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 7 in local time, or 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 in South Korean time.

The South Korea-Saudi Arabia match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 in local time at St. James' Park, or 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 in Seoul.

These will be the first away friendlies for South Korea under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who has recorded two draws and two losses in his first four matches in charge of the Taegeuk Warriors.

The KFA said the squad for the September trip will be announced on Aug. 28.

For the October international match window, South Korea will host Tunisia on Oct. 13. The KFA said the second opponent in October will be an Asian foe that can help South Korea prepare for the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup set for January 2024.

South Korea, world No. 28, have had four wins, seven draws and six losses against Saudi Arabia, 54th in the FIFA rankings. At last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia stunned the football world by upsetting the eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in the group stage.

South Korea and Saudi Arabia last met on Dec. 31, 2018, in a friendly match in the United Arab Emirates. It ended in a goalless draw.

Tunisia, ranked 31st, and South Korea have played each other twice, but not since May 2014. Tunisia hold the slight edge with a win and a draw.



In this file photo from May 28, 2014, South Korean players walk off the field at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in their friendly football match. (Yonhap)

