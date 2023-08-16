SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hanon Systems 9,540 DN 50

SK 143,500 DN 5,000

SKTelecom 47,300 UP 100

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp526 00 DN3600

COWAY 42,200 DN 250

HyundaiElev 42,550 UP 250

Daewoong 13,980 DN 370

Asiana Airlines 11,280 DN 500

ShinpoongPharm 18,390 DN 700

Fila Holdings 35,900 DN 4,200

Handsome 19,430 DN 920

SAMSUNG SDS 135,600 DN 1,700

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,500 DN 1,450

KUMHOTIRE 4,335 DN 5

IBK 10,420 DN 20

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,900 DN 2,500

KPIC 113,200 DN 13,000

Yuhan 74,200 DN 1,000

SLCORP 34,900 UP 350

CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 500

HITEJINRO 19,720 UP 30

SK hynix 115,800 UP 900

Youngpoong 551,000 DN 12,000

AmoreG 31,950 DN 750

HyundaiMtr 185,800 DN 3,000

KCC 200,500 DN 3,500

SKBP 93,900 DN 1,600

KAL 24,350 DN 450

SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 0

SamyangFood 176,000 DN 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 86,300 DN 4,300

CJ CheilJedang 309,500 DN 4,500

LG Corp. 81,400 UP 200

TaekwangInd 599,000 DN 16,000

Shinsegae 209,500 DN 4,500

POSCO FUTURE M 410,500 DN 23,500

Boryung 9,050 DN 90

Nongshim 475,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,600 DN 2,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 DN 300

(MORE)