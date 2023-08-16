KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanon Systems 9,540 DN 50
SK 143,500 DN 5,000
SKTelecom 47,300 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp526 00 DN3600
COWAY 42,200 DN 250
HyundaiElev 42,550 UP 250
Daewoong 13,980 DN 370
Asiana Airlines 11,280 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 18,390 DN 700
Fila Holdings 35,900 DN 4,200
Handsome 19,430 DN 920
SAMSUNG SDS 135,600 DN 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,500 DN 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 4,335 DN 5
IBK 10,420 DN 20
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,900 DN 2,500
KPIC 113,200 DN 13,000
Yuhan 74,200 DN 1,000
SLCORP 34,900 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 500
HITEJINRO 19,720 UP 30
SK hynix 115,800 UP 900
Youngpoong 551,000 DN 12,000
AmoreG 31,950 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 185,800 DN 3,000
KCC 200,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 93,900 DN 1,600
KAL 24,350 DN 450
SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 0
SamyangFood 176,000 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 86,300 DN 4,300
CJ CheilJedang 309,500 DN 4,500
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 200
TaekwangInd 599,000 DN 16,000
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 4,500
POSCO FUTURE M 410,500 DN 23,500
Boryung 9,050 DN 90
Nongshim 475,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,600 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine