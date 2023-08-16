KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 49,000 UP 200
LOTTE 25,350 DN 900
GCH Corp 14,090 DN 490
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 1,800
Hyosung 62,200 DN 600
HtlShilla 90,400 DN 600
OCI Holdings 100,300 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 144,700 DN 3,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 132,800 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 100,600 DN 1,900
HMM 17,220 UP 120
HYUNDAI WIA 57,100 DN 2,100
KorZinc 472,500 DN 15,500
Hanssem 58,000 DN 800
F&F 106,900 DN 5,700
Hanmi Science 36,050 DN 1,550
SamsungHvyInd 8,510 DN 230
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,300 DN 1,550
LG Innotek 252,000 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 DN 2,700
SamsungF&MIns 249,000 DN 1,500
Kogas 24,400 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 88,200 DN 3,900
MS IND 19,150 DN 420
HDKSOE 114,000 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 29,850 DN 1,500
S-Oil 73,800 DN 3,100
SamsungSecu 36,250 UP 150
Hanchem 178,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO 18,340 DN 300
S-1 55,200 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 117,400 DN 7,000
ZINUS 27,250 DN 400
DWS 35,150 DN 1,350
Mobis 229,000 DN 4,000
SKC 95,300 DN 2,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,670 DN 120
KG DONGBU STL 7,800 DN 250
HANWHA AEROSPACE 109,200 DN 4,500
Youngone Corp 61,400 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine