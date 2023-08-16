KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
COSMOCHEM 43,150 DN 1,950
POSCO Holdings 546,000 DN 31,000
DB INSURANCE 79,500 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,220 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 13,230 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 27,850 DN 2,800
Kumyang 119,800 DN 11,300
Daesang 18,160 DN 160
SKNetworks 6,350 DN 30
SamsungElec 67,000 DN 300
NHIS 10,380 DN 30
LS 122,600 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 00 0 DN3700
GC Corp 119,200 DN 1,700
GS E&C 14,000 DN 290
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 DN 9,000
GS Retail 24,000 DN 200
Ottogi 374,000 DN 16,000
YoulchonChem 32,550 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 526,000 DN 16,000
DOOSAN 106,900 DN 1,700
DL 38,350 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 DN 210
KIA CORP. 78,000 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,000 DN 950
Hanwha 26,250 DN 750
DB HiTek 52,300 DN 1,000
CJ 73,700 DN 3,300
LX INT 35,100 DN 1,450
DONGSUH 18,050 DN 380
SamsungEng 36,350 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 103,800 DN 700
PanOcean 4,375 DN 195
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 0
CheilWorldwide 19,180 UP 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,600 DN 600
KT 32,500 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17750 DN480
LOTTE TOUR 15,410 UP 620
