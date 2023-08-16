KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 10,260 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 DN 1,800
KT&G 85,200 DN 1,300
Doosan Enerbility 16,310 DN 300
Doosanfc 24,500 DN 1,150
LG Display 13,340 DN 380
Kangwonland 16,000 DN 560
NAVER 222,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 50,300 DN 400
NCsoft 257,000 DN 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,600 DN 1,400
COSMAX 138,200 DN 3,900
KIWOOM 95,600 DN 1,700
Hanwha Ocean 40,650 DN 2,650
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,320 DN 160
DWEC 4,590 DN 95
KEPCO KPS 33,200 DN 400
LG H&H 460,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 584,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,250 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,600 0
LGELECTRONICS 99,600 DN 1,900
Celltrion 145,700 DN 8,300
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 450
JB Financial Group 8,620 DN 90
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,000 DN 2,800
KIH 50,600 DN 1,200
GS 38,150 DN 800
LIG Nex1 74,200 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,850 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 127,100 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 11,500 DN 630
SK Innovation 179,400 DN 4,800
POONGSAN 34,250 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 51,000 DN 600
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine