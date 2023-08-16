KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 21,150 DN 650
CSWIND 65,400 DN 1,400
GKL 16,770 DN 100
KOLON IND 51,400 DN 1,800
HanmiPharm 315,000 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 11,700 DN 380
Meritz Financial 49,700 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,570 DN 70
DGB Financial Group 7,240 DN 120
emart 73,500 DN 4,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 DN 100
PIAM 28,550 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 46,650 DN 1,250
CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 DN 400
DoubleUGames 43,500 DN 450
HL MANDO 41,950 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,700 DN 1,500
Netmarble 46,650 UP 100
KRAFTON 158,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 1,700
ORION 121,000 DN 4,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,350 DN 750
BGF Retail 163,600 DN 5,600
SKCHEM 63,800 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 10,060 DN 130
HYOSUNG TNC 317,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,500 DN 18,500
HANILCMT 12,160 DN 420
SKBS 79,500 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,320 DN 120
KakaoBank 26,600 DN 500
HYBE 241,000 DN 11,000
SK ie technology 91,000 DN 5,900
DL E&C 30,400 DN 500
kakaopay 45,650 DN 1,600
K Car 12,130 DN 250
SKSQUARE 45,150 DN 350
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea says U.S. Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA
-
S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese politicians' offerings, visits to Yasukuni Shrine