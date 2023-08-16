S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 16, 2023
All News 16:33 August 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.462 3.489 -2.7
2-year TB 3.731 3.757 -2.6
3-year TB 3.712 3.747 -3.5
10-year TB 3.867 3.889 -2.2
2-year MSB 3.735 3.774 -3.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.488 4.520 -3.2
91-day CD 3.700 3.690 +1.0
(END)
