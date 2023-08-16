Badminton player embraces pressure of No. 1 ranking ahead of Asian Games

JINCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- At the end of July, South Korean badminton star An Se-young rose to No. 1 in the women's singles world rankings, becoming the first player from the country in 27 years to do so.

With that comes heightened expectations for the 21-year-old ahead of the Asian Games, which open in September in Hangzhou, China. And the world No. 1 status doesn't guarantee anything at the Asian Games, considering that the top five players and eight of the top 10 players in the women's singles hail from Asia.

An insisted Wednesday that the pressure doesn't bother her one bit. If anything, she's enjoying the view from the top.



South Korean badminton player An Se-young takes part in the open training session at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I can't wait to see how it will feel competing as the No. 1 player in the world," An said at the badminton national team's media day at the Jincheon National Training Center in the central county of Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.

An has captured seven international titles so far this year. She has also maintained superior head-to-head records against some of her biggest rivals. An is 3-2 against world No. 2 from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi, and 4-2 against Chen Yufei of China, world No. 3. An has beaten the fourth-ranked player from Chinese Taipei, Tai Tzu Ying, in five out of their six meetings this year.

It was Chen who knocked off An in the very first match of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, beating the then South Korean teenager 21-15, 21-8.

"Back then, I was not a complete badminton player yet," An looked back. "I have addressed my shortcomings since, and I am carrying the expectations of many people. I've prepared so much to put on a better performance this time around, and I am looking forward to seeing the results of my hard work."



South Korean badminton player An Se-young speaks during the national team media day at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Before An, Bang Soo-hyun had been the last South Korean to reach No. 1 in the women's singles world rankings. Bang is also the only South Korean player to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's singles.

To join Bang in such exclusive company, An will likely have to get through her usual group of rivals, and perhaps most notably Chen, who will be competing in her hometown of Hangzhou.

"I've always had a tough time beating Chen Yufei. I don't think I have the upper hand on her just yet," said An, who had been 1-8 against Chen before this year. "Whether she plays in her hometown or not, I think I can enjoy good results if I can enjoy myself on the court and play the way I always play."

Head coach Kim Hak-kyun said An has evolved into a more aggressive player over the years.

"With her speed, she can now dictate matches. In the past, other players used to be in control against her most of the time," Kim said. "An Se-young is more assertive in the way she controls matches today."



South Korean badminton player An Se-young takes part in the opening training session at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

