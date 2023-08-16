BLACKPINK to perform in Seoul next month to wrap up world tour

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will hold surprise concerts in Seoul next month to wrap up its ongoing world tour, the group's agency said Wednesday.

YG Entertainment said the shows will take place on Sept. 16-17 in the South Korean capital where the quartet began the "Born Pink" world tour in October.

The tour has since brought in about 1.5 million fans in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, the largest number in the history of world tours by K-pop girl groups, according to the agency.



K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Before the additional concerts were scheduled, the tour was set to end on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.

YG did not disclose the exact place for the added shows. But industry insiders predict the concerts could be held at a concert venue bigger than KSPO Dome where the tour kicked off.

