Today in Korean history
Aug. 18
1955 -- South Korea and Japan sever economic ties.
1972 -- Red Cross officials from the two Koreas establish a hotline.
1976 -- North Korean soldiers ax three U.S. military officers to death at the truce village of Panmunjom.
2009 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung, a lifelong campaigner for democracy and inter-Korean peace, dies at Seoul's Severance Hospital after a long battle with pneumonia and related complications.
2010 -- A North Korean jet fighter crashes in a Chinese border area, killing the pilot who may have been attempting to defect to Russia.
2011 -- A Korean War monument is set to be unveiled in Australia.
2013 -- North Korea agrees to hold talks with South Korea for reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
2014 -- Pope Francis calls for forgiveness and unity on the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- An Army soldier is killed and six others injured in an explosion during an artillery firing drill at a front-line unit in Cherwon, just south of the Demilitarized Zone.
2018 -- South and North Korea march together at the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby