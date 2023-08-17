Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 17, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Cloudy 10

Incheon 31/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/23 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60

Busan 31/24 Cloudy 30

