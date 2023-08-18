LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee to represent S. Korea in IOC Athletes' Commission election

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Park In-bee, an LPGA Hall of Famer with 21 career U.S. tour titles and an Olympic gold medal, was named South Korea's candidate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission election on Friday.

The stamp of approval by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's own Athletes' Commission was regarded as a mere formality. The KSOC's Evaluation Commission unanimously recommended Park for a review by its Advisory Council following interviews on Aug. 10, and the Advisory Council on Monday pushed Park's candidacy to the KSOC Athletes' Commission for the final decision.



South Korean golfer Park In-bee speaks with reporters at Olympic Parktel in Seoul on Aug. 10, 2023, before attending her interview in the race to become the South Korean candidate for the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission election. (Yonhap)

Park will be running for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission in an election set to take place during the Paris Olympics next summer.

South Korea has had two Olympic champions serve on the Athletes' Commission. Moon Dae-sung, the men's taekwondo gold medalist in 2004, was there from 2008 to 2016, and Ryu Seung-min, the men's singles table tennis champion in 2004, was elected in 2016, with his term ending next year. Ryu is also the first vice chair of the commission.

Elected by fellow Olympians, Athletes' Commission members serve an eight-year term and have the same functions and responsibilities as other IOC members.



The candidate for the IOC Athletes' Commission must have competed at the previous edition of the Olympics or must have qualified for the Olympics in the same year as the election. According to the IOC, the candidate also must be able to "communicate effectively" in English or French, the two official working languages of the Olympic body.

Park, 35, is one of the most accomplished players in LPGA history. She has captured seven major titles -- tied for seventh most in tour history and most among active players -- and she has won four different major tournaments at least once. Park is the only LPGA player to have won four different majors and an Olympic gold medal.

Having spent her teen years in Las Vegas, Park also speaks fluent English.

The KSOC is expected to inform the IOC of Park's candidacy before the end of August.



