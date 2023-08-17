S. Korean sports organization holds int'l conference to celebrate 1988 Seoul Olympics

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (KAHPERD) announced Thursday it will host an academic conference this week to commemorate the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul.

The 35th International Sport Science Congress will open Thursday afternoon at Yongin University in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and will run through Friday.



This image provided by the Korean Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (KAHPERD) on Aug. 17, 2023, shows the poster for the 35th International Sport Science Congress hosted by the KAHPERD. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Under the theme "See the Future through Sport," the academic conference will feature nine presentations and discussions by scholars from around the world, along with events from 16 partner organizations and the Asia-Pacific Association of Sport Studies.

Presentations on the first day will cover topics that include sports culture and identity, historical changes in Asian sports, and diversification of sports and sports concepts.

The second day will cover the risks of sedentary lifestyles on cardiovascular diseases, as well as future society and school physical education.

"We decided to host the conference in commemoration of the '88 Seoul Olympics to contribute to making a rapidly changing future society more beneficial based on health by reflecting on the past and present through sports and understanding the fundamental ideals and values of the Olympics," KAHPERD President Lee Han-kyung said.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)