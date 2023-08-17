Autumnal nighttime tours of Changdeok Palace to open next month
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The autumn nighttime guided tours of the ancient Changdeok Palace, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Seoul, will begin next month, the cultural heritage authorities said Thursday.
"The Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace" will run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 22, two times a day from every Thursday to Sunday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.
Changdeok is the only one of the five palaces of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) that is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list for being the most well-preserved. It is regarded as a masterpiece of Korean palace architecture where the buildings are in perfect harmony with the natural setting.
Launched in 2009, the tour program has been popular among foreign tourists and locals alike as participants can enjoy the tranquil atmosphere of the ancient palace at night while strolling through it holding a traditional Korean lantern with red and blue silk shades. The spring-seasonal program for this year was held from April 13 to June 4.
During the autumn program, participants can visit the palace's major buildings, including Injeongjeon, Huijeongdang and Nakjeongjae, for about 100 minutes.
There will also be performances on traditional Korean arts at two different spots in the palace.
Special events for foreigners will be held from Oct. 19-22, according to the organizers.
