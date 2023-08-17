Kia launches face-lifted Sorento SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the face-lifted Sorento in the domestic market to beef up its SUV lineup.

The upgraded Sorento comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.2-liter diesel, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.

It has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which underlines a sleek and bold exterior design and a wider and more spacious interior design, the statement said.

The midsize SUV is equipped with the connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), a new infotainment system developed by Hyundai Motor Group, the over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, 10 air bags and other safety-related functions.

The 2.5 gasoline model sells at 35 million-42 million won (US$26,000-$31,000), with the 2.2 diesel model priced at 37 million-44 million won and the 1.6 gasoline hybrid model at 42 million-45 million won.



This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the face-lifted Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo provided by Kia shows the interior design of the upgraded Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

