Kia launches face-lifted Sorento SUV in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the face-lifted Sorento in the domestic market to beef up its SUV lineup.
The upgraded Sorento comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.2-liter diesel, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.
It has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which underlines a sleek and bold exterior design and a wider and more spacious interior design, the statement said.
The midsize SUV is equipped with the connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), a new infotainment system developed by Hyundai Motor Group, the over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, 10 air bags and other safety-related functions.
The 2.5 gasoline model sells at 35 million-42 million won (US$26,000-$31,000), with the 2.2 diesel model priced at 37 million-44 million won and the 1.6 gasoline hybrid model at 42 million-45 million won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests