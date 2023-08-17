(LEAD) Kia launches face-lifted Sorento SUV in S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 4-5)
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the face-lifted Sorento in the domestic market to beef up its SUV lineup.
The upgraded Sorento comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.2-liter diesel, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.
It has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which underlines a sleek and bold exterior design and a wider and more spacious interior design, the statement said.
Kia aims to sell more than 70,000 units of Sorento SUVs, including the existing fourth-generation model in the domestic market, this year. The company has yet to finalize the upgraded Sorento's overseas launch plans.
The midsize SUV is equipped with the connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), a new infotainment system developed by Hyundai Motor Group, the over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, 10 air bags, the advanced highway driving assistance system, and other safety-related functions.
The 2.5 gasoline model sells at 35 million-42 million won (US$26,000-$31,000), with the 2.2 diesel model priced at 37 million-44 million won and the 1.6 gasoline hybrid model at 42 million-45 million won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests