S. Korea delivers relief supplies to Hawaii over wildfire damage
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has provided Hawaii with food and other emergency supplies to help cope with a series of devastating wildfires that recently ravaged the island of Maui, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Lee Seo-young, South Korean consul general in Honolulu, expressed hopes for Hawaii's speedy recovery as he delivered water, food, blankets, electric generators and other aid items to Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on Wednesday (Hawaii time), it added.
The relief items are part of the US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid Seoul had pledged to provide to Hawaii earlier this week.
Of the total, $500,000 worth of assistance will be extended in the form of relief supplies and another $1.5 million in cash to the Hawaii Community Foundation, the state's largest non-profit organization.
The latest wildfires have killed at least 106, making it the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests