S. Korea delivers relief supplies to Hawaii over wildfire damage

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has provided Hawaii with food and other emergency supplies to help cope with a series of devastating wildfires that recently ravaged the island of Maui, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Lee Seo-young, South Korean consul general in Honolulu, expressed hopes for Hawaii's speedy recovery as he delivered water, food, blankets, electric generators and other aid items to Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on Wednesday (Hawaii time), it added.

The relief items are part of the US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid Seoul had pledged to provide to Hawaii earlier this week.

Of the total, $500,000 worth of assistance will be extended in the form of relief supplies and another $1.5 million in cash to the Hawaii Community Foundation, the state's largest non-profit organization.

The latest wildfires have killed at least 106, making it the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century.



South Korean consul general in Honolulu Lee Seo-young (C) poses for a photo with Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke (R) at a ceremony on Aug. 16, 2023, to deliver relief supplies to Hawaii to help the U.S. state cope with the recent outbreak of wildfires, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry the following day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

