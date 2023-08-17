Volunteer fighter gets suspended prison term for illegal entry into Ukraine

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean volunteer fighter indicted for entering Ukraine in 2022 to fight against Russia's invasion in violation of the passport law was given a suspended prison sentence by a court Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, to a prison term of one and a half years, suspended for three years, on charges of passport law violation and a hit-and-run involving the injury of a motorcyclist.



Rhee Keun (R) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Aug. 17, 2023, to attend his sentencing hearing. (Yonhap)

The 39-year-old Rhee was also ordered to conduct 80 hours of social service and attend 40 hours of safe driving classes.

Rhee returned home from Ukraine in May last year with knee injuries after his three-month service as a volunteer fighter against invading Russian forces. He was also charged with injuring a motorcyclist in an accident while driving in Seoul in July last year and fleeing the scene without offering rescue measures.

The court found him guilty of the charges of violating the passport law, saying staying in Ukraine and participating in the country's volunteer army could put an excessive burden on his homeland regardless of his intentions.

