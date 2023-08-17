Funeral ceremony held for Yoon's late father

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- A funeral ceremony was held for President Yoon Suk Yeol's late father on Thursday, with only close family members, the deceased's former students and senior officials in attendance.

Yoon Ki-jung, an honorary professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, died Tuesday at the age of 92.

He was known as an expert on studying economic inequality using statistical methods and dedicated his career to teaching applied statistics from 1973 to 1997.

The funeral was held at Seoul's Severance Hospital for 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m., with the attendance of around 20 family members, including Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee, the deceased's former students, economists, senior presidential officials and leaders of the ruling People Power Party, according to the presidential office.

The funeral procession circled Yonsei University's College of Commerce and Economics where the late Yoon used to work before heading for the burial site.

Yoon is scheduled to depart for the United States later in the day to attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (3rd from L) walk behind a portrait of Yoon's late father, Yoon Ki-jung, during his funeral at Severance Hospital in Seoul on Aug. 17, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

