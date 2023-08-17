S. Korea, Japan complete discussions on Fukushima plan
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have concluded their discussions regarding Seoul's concerns over Tokyo's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a senior official said Thursday.
The third round of talks was conducted Wednesday via videoconference to deliberate on details of Seoul's requests regarding the release plan, which is anticipated to commence later this month.
"We will provide a comprehensive explanation of the agreement's results after conducting further reviews and arrangements by both sides," said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue.
The two countries previously held two rounds of talks to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.
During the meeting held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania in July, Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says Travis King decided to come over to N. Korea because he harbored ill feeling within the U.S. Army: KCNA
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
(URGENT) U.S. soldier Travis King expresses willingness to seek refugee in N. Korea: KCNA
-
(4th LD) K-pop concert wraps up bumpy 2023 World Scout Jamboree
-
S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to lead to security cooperation framework: official
-
Gov't to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests
-
N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported
-
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
-
Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview
-
(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby