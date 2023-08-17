S. Korea, Japan complete discussions on Fukushima plan

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have concluded their discussions regarding Seoul's concerns over Tokyo's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a senior official said Thursday.

The third round of talks was conducted Wednesday via videoconference to deliberate on details of Seoul's requests regarding the release plan, which is anticipated to commence later this month.

"We will provide a comprehensive explanation of the agreement's results after conducting further reviews and arrangements by both sides," said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue.

The two countries previously held two rounds of talks to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania in July, Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.



Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a daily briefing on Aug. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)